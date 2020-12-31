BRIELLE — Although the annual ceremony was canceled, the Bayberry Garden Club of Brielle still took time on Saturday, Dec. 19, to honor veterans for National Wreaths Across America Day.

The garden club has held a ceremony each year since 2014 at borough hall with borough officials, the police and fire departments, Boy Scouts and the public in attendance. Typically the ceremony, which coincided with ceremonies all over the country, would be followed by a reception at the Curtis House.

Due to the pandemic and recently enacted limitations on outdoor gatherings, this year’s ceremony and reception had to be canceled.

However, Tina O’Donnell of the Bayberry Garden Club still hung wreaths at borough hall this year to continue the club’s tradition and carry out the mission of Wreaths Across America, which is to remember fallen veterans, honor those who have served and teach children the value of freedom.

Six wreaths were hung on stands in front of borough hall representing the Army, Navy, Marines, Merchant Marine, Coast Guard, Air Force and POW/MIA veterans.

According to Ms. O’Donnell, the garden club also sponsored two wreaths at the historic Osborn Family Burial Ground for Lt. Abraham Osborn, a veteran of the Revolutionary War, and his son Col. James Osborn, a veteran of the War of 1812.

