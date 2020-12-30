Ronald Emerick

Ronald Emerick, 73, formerly of Point Pleasant, passed away Friday evening, Dec. 18, 2020 in Toms River.

Known as Ronnie or Ron, he was a retired nurse from the Marlboro Psychiatric Hospital. Ronnie spent his entire life helping people with medical issues or with personal situations. After retirement, Ronnie moved to Whiting, when