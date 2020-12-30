James Cicalese

James Cicalese, 88, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.

Born in Newark, the youngest child of the late Vincenzo and Antoinette Cicalese, he grew up there and summered in Point Pleasant Beach, moving there permanently in 1964 and later to Point Pleasant.

Mr. Cicalese worked as Ocean County Director of