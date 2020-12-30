Frank C. O’Brien

Frank Calvin O’Brien, 80, of Brick, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. 

Born in Woodbridge, Frank lived in Great Meadows and Cranbury until moving to Brick in 1984. Frank was an entrepreneur at age of 17 when he opened his own greenhouses. He was involved in the Cranbury First Aid Squad and