Louis M. Occhicone

It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Louis M. Occhicone on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. He was surrounded by the love of his family whom he treasured more than life itself.

Lou was born on Dec. 27, 1931 in the