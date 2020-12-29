Four dogs die in Brick Township fire

BRICK TOWNSHIP — A two-alarm fire Monday afternoon left four dogs and multiple other pets dead, the Brick Township Fire Department announced Tuesday.

The Laurelton Fire Company was dispatched to 1631 Green Grove Road off Jack Martin Boulevard at approximately 12:21 p.m., according to the department, in response to a reported smoke condition.

“While enroute, units were upgraded to a second alarm with heavy smoke showing from the first floor, notifying all Brick fire stations,” the department said, “Arriving police, EMS and fire units were advised that there were numerous pets inside the residence with an occupant attempting entry.”

Firefighters quickly located and removed four large dogs from their crates, and brought them to EMS and police officers waiting in the property’s backyard.

“Unfortunately, all four dogs sustained heavy smoke inhalation and were unable to be resuscitated,” the department said. “There were numerous birds, snakes and dogs throughout the house, some of which survived.”

