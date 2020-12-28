Theresa ‘Terri’ Deeves

Theresa “Terri” Deeves, 83, of Neptune City, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones.

Terri grew up in Neptune and graduated from Neptune High School in 1955. As the former First Lady of Neptune City, she took great pride in planting flowers around the town that she loved so