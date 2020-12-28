Robert F. McDevitt

By
Star News Group Staff
-
142 views

Robert F. McDevitt, 70, of Belmar, formerly of Avon, passed away on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 at H.M. Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.

Bob was the managing broker and owner of Avon Realty in Avon, which is one of the oldest independently owned brokerages in Monmouth County. Avon Realty has