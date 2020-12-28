Raymond A. Shaffery

By
Star News Group Staff
-
97 views

Raymond A. Shaffery, 55, formerly of Manasquan, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 at home in Naples, Florida.

Raymond, known affectionately as “Ray Ray,” was the 10th child of Vincent T. and Grace M. Shaffery.

Raymond grew up in Manasquan where he was embraced by a loving community of family and friends