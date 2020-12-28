August B. ‘Gus’ Herrmann

By
Star News Group Staff
-
81 views

August B. “Gus” Herrmann, passed peacefully at his Manasquan home on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

Gus joins his beloved wife of over 61 years, Pat, in God’s Eternal Home.

Gus and Pat were active residents of Manasquan for 58 years after previously residing in Irvington and Union respectively. The eldest son of amazing