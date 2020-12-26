Christmas morning fire destroys Wall Township home

BY SANNE YOUNG AND SCOTT YUNKER

WALL TOWNSHIP — An early Christmas morning fire destroyed a family home in South Wall, but the occupants of the home were uninjured.

At 2:19 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 25, South Wall Fire Rescue responded to a report of a fire at 2549 Stearns Drive and found the two-story residential structure fully involved in flames. Fire companies from around southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties responded.

“Crew worked hand-in-hand with mutual aid companies for an aggressive attack,” and put out the fire, according to South Wall Fire Rescue.

The cause of the two-story house fire had yet to be identified Saturday morning, according to South Wall Fire Rescue Chief TJ Wade, who said township or county officials will likely make a determination within the next week.

According to Wall Township Police Captain Greg Carpino, four individuals had exited the Stearns Drive residence when police officers reached the scene.

No injuries were reported, according to Capt. Carpino, who said the affected family was safe and “well-sheltered” at an undisclosed location Saturday morning.

Among the other first responders were the Glendola, West Belmar, Manasquan, Spring Lake, Point Pleasant Beach, Belmar, Brielle and Ramtown fire companies, as well as the Wall Township Police Department, Wall Township Police EMS and the Wall Township First Aid & Rescue Squad.

According to Wall Helps Its People [WHIP], a local nonprofit that helps Wall residents in time of crisis, the house belongs to the Ervin family.

“Thankfully, no one was injured but they lost their beloved family cat. Joseph and Patricia are facing an uphill battle to rebuild their home and replace their belongings. They have raised a family in Wall for the past 47 years. Joseph is a Navy veteran,” according to a WHIP post.

People wishing to help may write a check payable to WHIP and mail it to: WHIP, P.O. Box 1214, Wall NJ 07719. Put ‘Ervin Family’ in the note.

Donations also may be made via Venmo @WHIPNJ and by credit card at WHIPNJ.com.

The fire is reminiscent of another fire that happened on Christmas Day in 2019 that destroyed a home on Peter Court in South Wall. The D’Arcy family, members of the St. Catharine and St. Margaret Parish in Spring Lake, had gone to Mass, when the fire started. A family dog perished in that fire.

