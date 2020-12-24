BELMAR — Instead of going door-to-door to serenade residents with Christmas songs — which health officials say risks spreading COVID-19 — carolers in Belmar found another way to keep the spirit alive.

Inspired by the birthday motorcades that have popped up around the world, Belmar resident John Walsh and fellow carolers took to their cars to deliver their performance.

“It’s like a play on those pandemic birthday parades, but a little bit more organized,” he said.

Eight cars slowly cruised up 12th, 11th, 10th, Ninth and part of Eighth avenues on Friday, with drivers syncing the music so they could sing together. Every household was in their own vehicle to prevent cross-contamination.

“We made sure everyone was in their own vehicle, had masks on and sung their hearts out,” Mr. Walsh said.

Other carolers included John Walsh Sr., Regina Walsh, Rosemarie Papa, Andrea Kaumann, Stephen Lieboff, Theresa Pettignano, Emily Smith, Meghan Smith, Mary Jo Smith, Emily Kneuer, Mike Kaminski, Lisa Kropp, Dean Kropp, Cheri Russo, Maria Rondinaro, Joe Paternostro, Adriana Paternostro.

The caroling was a surprise to many residents, as no prior warning was given to the majority of residents. Their reaction, Mr. Walsh said, was “surprise and excitement” as families waved from their front porches as carolers sang “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Jingle Bell Rock.”

“It felt normal for me, as much as it did for people watching it. It was a very transcendent feeling of ‘wow, this doesn’t feel as weird as other things do,’” he said. “It just felt nice that we were able to continue this tradition even now.”

Most of the borough’s Christmas traditions have had to adapt to COVID-19. Earlier this month, Belmar held its annual Christmas tree lighting and Menorah lighting virtually in order to avoid large crowds gathering at Pyanoe Plaza on Main Street.

Last week’s nor’easter was not able to stop Santa Claus from paying a visit to children in Belmar, with the Belmar Police Department, as toys were distributed to children. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year Santa had to drop presents off on porches and front stoops and socially distance from residents.

