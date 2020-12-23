Point Boro schools will remain in-person following holiday break

POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant School District officials have confirmed there are no plans at present time to transition to full remote learning following the holiday break.

“At this point we are not making a recommendation to go virtual for the two weeks commencing on Jan. 4. There has been discussion for several weeks now, but at this time we are not moving forward with that recommendation,” Superintendent Vincent S. Smith said during the board of education’s last meeting of the year on Dec. 21.

“We’ll continue to monitor the cases even during the break to see where we are at and if something needs to change we will certainly notify about that, but we’re not at this time making that recommendation. We will continue to monitor just like we did this weekend.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Memorial Middle School transitioned to full remote learning for this week after members of the school community tested positive for the coronavirus. Mr. Smith’s Dec. 20 letter did not indicate how many individuals tested positive and whether they were students, staff or other faculty. The three other district schools, Nellie F. Bennett and Ocean Road elementary schools and Point Pleasant Borough High School remained on their current in-person learning schedule.

“I think we’ve had a path that we’ve taken so far and I continue to say we will not put anybody in harm’s way and I think yesterday’s decision at the middle school just emphasises that. We made the decision to go virtual at that school and I can assure you I have no problems pulling the trigger at any point [on in-person learning] because we are not going to put our students and staff in harm’s way,” Mr. Smith said.

Board members questioned the decision not to transition to remote learning following the holiday, as other neighboring districts have, citing an increase in coronavirus cases throughout local communities.

“The last week alone Point Boro itself jumped over 100 cases just in a week, not to mention surrounding communities have seen a huge jump in cases, like Point Beach, which has decided to go all remote and it is right next door to us. So would hybrid be an option in light of the increase in cases if you are not going to go all remote until Jan. 19? At least to get away from the red zone that we are currently in as a precaution and then see where we are at the end of January,” asked member Diane Peterson.

Mr. Smith responded to the comment.

“It is not right now. These are tough decisions, Mrs. Peterson, as you know, and being honest I know parents are comfortable with hybrid, but I also understand parents who want their children to be in five days. I have received letters from staff members this week supporting in-person learning five days. I’ve received letters just today from staff members who want us to go remote. This is just something that everybody has an opinion and they have from day one,” he said.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.