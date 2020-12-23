Officials foreshadow 5G fight in 2021

LAVALLETTE — Mayor Walter LaCicero and Municipal Administrator Robert Brice capped a pre-Christmas council meeting by directing residents to the borough’s website for information related to Verizon’s recent application to install five 5G “small cell node facilities” within Lavallette.

The application submitted by the telecommunications giant on Nov. 25 has already come under fire from residents, according to borough officials. Similar opposition was reported by The Ocean Star in December 2019, when Verizon filed similar applications. At that time, the borough council denied five of seven applications filed by Verizon, citing the applications’ failure to comply with borough ordinances.

In light of Verizon’s latest application, Lavallette officials have repeatedly said prevailing Federal Communications Commission [FCC] orders limit the borough’s ability to curb small cell facility applications. Mr. Brice, whose description of certain FCC requirements pertaining to the application process was published in the Dec. 11 edition of The Ocean Star, reprised the topic Monday night.

