John J. “Jack” Coughlin, Jr., 90, of Bay Head, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at home.
Born in Highlands, Jack lived in Toms River prior to moving to Bay Head 45 years ago. He was a graduate of Red Bank Catholic High School, Class of 1948 and attended Seton Hall University. Jack was
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)