Henry W. Lane

Henry Welling Lane, 65, died at his home here, on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 after he had battled pancreatic cancer for 27 months.

The fifth of seven children of Arthur Stephen and Sally Kuser Lane, he grew up in Harbourton. He was a fiercely competitive natural athlete who played hockey, football and lacrosse at