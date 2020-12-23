Council committees look ahead to new year

BAY HEAD — The final committee reports of the year presented by the governing body looked ahead to new initiatives and programs being planned for next year, while also reflecting on the success borough commissions and organizations have had throughout 2020.

“For Bay Head Life we have a few things coming up for the spring that they are really working on,” Councilwoman Holly MacPherson said Dec. 7.

“One is called Bay Head Hearts and it is helping seniors and those needing assistance and we are going to have Bay Head Wellness, which is a certified instructor, doing activities for seniors … so we are trying to get people out of their homes and we are trying to get people participating in the town as much as we can.

“There is also another activity, called Bay Head Reads, that is coming up and it is utilizing the Ocean County Library programs, the books at the recycling center. We are going to have a puzzle swap and there’ll be volunteers assisting in that and a possible virtual book club.”

Another program will aim to rid the borough streets and community of debris and other trash.

“There is another activity Bay Head Life is working on and we may be adopting for 2021 and it is a program to encourage community members to pick up [garbage] on an ongoing basis while they are out jogging, walking, walking the dog,” Ms. MacPherson said.

“We’re not sure what it looks like yet, but we are going to kick that off hopefully the first weekend in January and that is going to be exciting and really geared to cleaning up our town. As you walk around I am sure many of you see the garbage on the side of the roads and even taking my dog for a walk, I’m sure I can pick up two bags of garbage, so we are going to have activities like that monthly for the town to participate in.

“We have many things planned for 2021 and I encourage people to volunteer. There are definitely things in town we can do as a community and if you have ideas then bring them forward.”

Councilwoman Diane Cornell, liaison to the borough environmental commission, spoke about the many initiatives members were involved with throughout the year.

“This year they couldn’t meet in person because of COVID, but they really did get a lot of stuff done. They had a lot of public outreach and they were at the Art in the Park, came to the New Jersey Transit public meetings, they were working with the Great Backyard Bird Count, they worked with Save Barnegat Bay and they are starting to coordinate with Mantoloking and Point Pleasant Environmental Commissions,” she said.

“They also are working with Sophia Bradach at Stockton University. She has been taking water samples in the ocean, Twilight Lake and Barnegat Bay to see what is going on with our water quality so we are waiting to hear about that.

“We have a grant we have coming through for Twilight Lake so they are going to be overseeing some of that. We were able to keep our bronze level [certification] with Sustainable Jersey, which was great, considering we didn’t have a lot of public things this summer. These guys work really hard … and they have done a lot in the last couple of years and really do deserve some kudos for that.”

Council President Doug Lyons, chair of the governing body’s finance committee, looked ahead to the budget season for the borough.

