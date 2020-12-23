Contractor discusses Howe Field project

BAY HEAD — The tension surrounding the Howe Park Softball Field Restoration Project continued this week, as the contractor discussed the status of work and what they feel needs to be done to make the project come to fruition following recent action taken by council.

“What happened was the design on the field, they did not raise the grade of the field high enough according to their design, and what’s happening is whenever there is a heavy storm, the water is backing up into the sewer line and coming out onto the field,” Jeff Ciarcia, Earthworks, Inc. president, told The Ocean Star Monday.

“That water is saltwater from [Barnegat] Bay and it is affecting the growing of the grass and the field itself. It’ll never be resolved unless the field is brought up to a higher grade.”

The Ocean Star reached out to borough officials seeking comment on the matter. In an email Councilwoman Diane Cornell, who copied Borough Attorney Jean Cipriani and Borough Administrator Chris Parlow, just wrote, “We disagree with what the contractor has told you but at this time we decline to comment further.”

In 2019, the borough entered into a contract with Earthworks, Inc. for the Howe Park Softball Restoration Project for $149,760. NGM Insurance Co. executed a performance bond on behalf of Earthworks, Inc. for the project.

During its Dec. 7 meeting, the governing body passed resolution 2020-155, authorizing the borough attorney to file a claim with NGM Insurance Co. for the project. The borough determined that numerous items remained to be completed for the project and authorized the filing of the claim to seek the immediate completion of the remaining items.

Following the passage of resolution 2020-155, Ms. Cipriani told The Ocean Star that, “the contractor has reseeded the entire field. However, there are certain care spots which will require reseeding in the spring.

“The contractor has committed to accomplishing the reseeding when weather permits. However, the governing body authorized my office to call on the bond/insurance if needed to ensure satisfactory completion if the contractor fails to satisfactorily perform the reseeding in a timely manner.”

According to officials, the field, located on the corner of Club Drive and Metcalfe Street, has been in an unsightly state since shortly after Superstorm Sandy, when it was initially used for debris removal and then home to various trucks and other equipment for the Route 35 project when it began.

