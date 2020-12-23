Battle of the Bulge anniversary commemorated in Wall

WALL TOWNSHIP — History was brought to life Sunday as community members of all ages came together to remember the sacrifices made and the valor exhibited by United States troops during the Battle of the Bulge.

The Best Defense Foundation sponsored a worldwide Honor Walk Dec. 20 to commemorate the 76th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge and honor the sacrifices of the armed forces who turned the tide of World War II on the last German offensive.

Wall PBA member Michael Malone formed a local team, the Major Rockafeller 4th Armored Div. Wall Twp NJ, to participate in the walk. The team honored Wall Township’s local hero, Maj. Gen. Harry Rockafeller, who served with the 4th Armored Division, which spearheaded Gen. George S. Patton’s Third Army as it rescued the 101st Airborne in Bastogne, Belgium, during the Battle of the Bulge.

As the team started it’s walk on Sunday at the statue erected in honor of Maj. Gen. Rockafeller at the Wall Township Police Department on Allaire Road, the day’s weather brought a sense of history to life for those taking part.

“It’s fitting that we’re doing this walk in this type of weather. We’re only going to be out here maybe an hour to walk but the boys that went out to those fields and those woods and those foxholes 76 years ago, they went out there not knowing how long it was going to be and it ended up being the better part of a month,” Mr. Malone told The Ocean Star.

“They did not have the comfort of going into a nice warm house like we’re all going to do when we’re done. They literally had to keep warm with the coats that they were wearing, like some of the volunteers that you see here today. So even though it is not the greatest weather, it will be a good way to remember a little bit of what they went through 76 years ago.”

The Battle of the Bulge was waged over a six-week period that began on Dec. 16, 1944 in the Ardennes region of Belgium. It was Adolf Hitler’s last major offensive of World War II as he attempted to split the Allied Forces, Mr. Malone told participants as they took a walk through history.

“In December 1944, Hitler and the High Command launched a surprise attack on Allied Forces who were occupying the key territories in and around the Ardennes region of Belgium and Luxembourg. Hitler’s goal was to control these key areas … that were important to the infrastructure, roadways and transportation,” he said.

The final major stand of the Battle of the Bulge took place in Bastogne, Belgium, where the United States’ 101st Airborne Division rescued thousands of Allied Forces that had been surrounded by the Germans.

“Those first couple days once the attacks started the troops that were already there put up one heck of a fight to slow the German advance,” Mr. Malone said. “Their position was this is as far as the Germans are getting, we have to protect this city and not allow them to get any further.”

