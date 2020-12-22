Melissa Monahan

By
Star News Group Staff
-
Melissa Grace [Helmer] Monahan, 41 of Buffalo, New York, died peacefully in her mother’s home in Brick on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 with her mother and son by her side after a courageous battle with Appendiceal cancer.

She was born in Neptune and raised in Belmar and Portland, Maine. She graduated Deering