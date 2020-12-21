Wall cops nab duo in burglaries

WALL TOWNSHIP – Wall Township police arrested two Brick Township residents on Sunday in connection with four commercial burglaries that happened last week.

At 3:35 a.m. on Dec. 20, officers arrested Ryan Dautorio, 30, and Natalina Rossano, 27, subsequent to an investigation of four commercial burglaries that occurred between Dec. 13 and Dec. 19, Capt. Gregory Carpino said.

Mr. Dautorio was charged with four counts of third-degree burglary, four counts of third-degree theft and four counts of third-degree criminal mischief. He was transported to the Monmouth County Jail in Freehold Township.

Ms. Rossano was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree theft, two counts of third-degree criminal mischief and two counts of conspiracy.

“These arrests are another example of the concerted efforts by county and local law enforcement to stop recent commercial burglaries in Monmouth and Ocean counties,” Capt. Carpino said. The agencies include police departments in Wall, Lacey, Brick, Berkeley, Manchester, Toms River and Spring Lake, as well at the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

