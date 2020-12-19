Brick commemorates Wreaths Across America Day

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Each December communities across the nation come together to commemorate National Wreaths Across America Day and honor the men and women who gave their lives in defense of their country

At noon on Saturday, Dec. 19, a small group of local veterans, officials and community members came to Brick Township’s oldest burial ground, Old Woolley Cemetery — also known as Gravelly Graveyard — to ensure that those who served are not forgotten during the holiday season.

“Right now across the country, at memorial sites like this one here, people gather as one nation to remember, honor and teach,” said John Schiess, an organizer of the event. “We are proud to be Americans that live in a free society, made up of people from many walks of life,”

“The freedoms we enjoy today have not come without a price. Lying here before us and in cemeteries across the nation are men and women who gave their lives so that we may live in freedom and without fear … We thank those who have given their lives to keep us free. We shall not forget you.”

Wreaths Across America is a 501[c][3] nonprofit founded in 1992 with the mission to “Remember fallen U.S. veterans. Honor those who serve. Teach children the value of freedom.” The mission is carried out at wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 2,100 additional locations in all 50 states, at sea and abroad.

Those in attendance were asked to join in laying remembrance wreaths at the graves of American war heroes, including veterans of the Revolutionary and Civil wars, as well as the War of 1812.

In the center of the cemetery a wreath was also laid in memory of those who have served in every branch of the U.S. armed services, as well as the 93,129 servicemen and women whose last known status was either prisoner of war [POW] or missing in action [MIA].

“We encourage every person here today to place a wreath on a veterans grave and say their name aloud and take a moment to thank them for their service to our country,.” said Christine Schiess, chair of the township’s Historic Preservation Commission.

“Remember we are not here today to decorate graves. We are here to remember not their deaths but their lives. Each wreath is a gift of appreciation from a grateful America.”

