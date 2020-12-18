Point Pleasant School District honors two ‘Exemplary Educators’

POINT PLEASANT — Two Point Pleasant School District teachers have been selected for the 2020 New Jersey Exemplary Educator Recognition Program.

The purpose of the Exemplary Educator Recognition Program is to identify educators who demonstrate exceptional teaching and leadership abilities, serve as an inspiration and are valued by their school and community.

Each year the New Jersey Department of Education encourages teachers, parents and community leaders to reach out to school officials to nominate deserving educators and this year Gina Martin, fourth grade teacher at Nellie F. Bennett Elementary School, and John Carr, physical education teacher at Ocean Road Elementary School, are two of 93 educators from across the state that received this prestigious award.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Point Pleasant Borough School District is fortunate to have an outstanding group of educators,” Superintendent Vincent S. Smith said in a statement. “Ms. Martin and Mr. Carr both have an immeasurable impact on their students, colleagues and our entire school community. I’m pleased to congratulate them on this incredible achievement.”

Last week, Ms. Martin and Mr. Carr were each presented with certificates of recognition from the state and the Point Pleasant School District. The honor came as a surprise to both educators.

“It was a huge surprise. I was meeting the special area teachers and we were gathered in the main lobby and I see Mr. Smith come out and then Ms. [Sheila] Buck [principal] started to make the announcement … and here I am thinking this was just a holiday meeting talking about things coming up and all of a sudden I got this award, which was really cool,” Mr. Carr told The Ocean Star.

“I was very surprised. We had our room set up like a construction zone with caution tape and different things for review around the room, so when I saw a different administrator come in than the one who was supposed to that morning I was like ‘what are you doing here?’ and then behind him another came in … so I was definitely taken by surprise. It definitely felt good,” Ms. Martin added.

For Mr. Carr and Ms. Martin, both were inspired at an early age to get involved in education.

“From a young age, I always enjoyed working with children. I’m the second oldest of eight kids so that caretaker role came naturally to me and I babysat a lot. Then when it came time to choose a profession I had initially looked at some other things, but kept being drawn back to working with kids just because of how naturally it felt to be around children,” Ms. Martin said.

“For me, it started back with my parents, who both taught locally, my mom in Lavallette, my dad at Point Beach High. They were the inspiration for me,” Mr. Carr said. “I know it is cliche [to say] ‘love what you do, do what you love and you’ll never have to work,’ and as far as I am concerned, it is kind of how it has been for me, especially here in Point Pleasant. Having my kids go through the school system was great and being a part of that was just always a nice thing and this award is just icing on the cake.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.