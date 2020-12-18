Joan Valentine House thanks the community holiday gifts

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Joan Valentine House held its annual holiday shop on Dec. 10 and organizers have pronounced it a huge success.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees of Ocean Housing Alliance and the residents of Joan Valentine House, I want to send a huge thank you to the community for the love and support that they show to the residents,” said Diana Farrell, executive director of the Ocean Housing Alliance, which operates the house. “Especially, thank you so much for your recent donations for our Holiday Store.”

Every year, the residential care facility at 605 Bay Ave. brings holiday spirit to its residents with an annual Holiday Store, offering gifts donated from the community to be purchased with the residents’ “Valentine Bucks.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Valentine House, founded in 1993, houses 48 low-income adults with mental health issues, according to Ms. Farrell.

“It is our tradition to hold a Holiday Store for our residents to purchase gifts for their family and friends,” said Ms. Farrell.

“Throughout the year, they earn ‘Valentine Bucks’ for performing certain tasks for themselves and the community. They use these bucks to purchase the gifts,” said Ms. Farrell.

For many of the residents, this holiday store is their only opportunity to buy presents and participate in the Christmas shopping experience. Residents shopped from a large variety this year, thanks to donations from the community.

Ms. Farrell said after receiving donations throughout December she was overwhelmed with the sheer number of gifts they received, things like wallets, jewelry, pajamas, slippers, sweaters and much, much more.

“I also want to send a big thank you out to the members of UNICO at the high school for the ‘goody’ bags and song that they delivered to us,” said Ms. Farrell. “It was a big hit.”

Overall, Ms. Farrell said it was great for residents.

“It is so nice to feel the support, it is like a big hug in a time when it is not okay to hug,” said Ms. Farrell.

“This pandemic has been very difficult for everyone,” said Ms. Farrell. “It is especially difficult for someone who already suffers from mental illness.”

“The kindness that is shown through the donations that we receive helps our residents when times are good and especially when times are bad,” she said.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.