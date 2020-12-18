Hoodies on sale to support local first response agencies

POINT PLEASANT — The local business community has come together once again to support volunteer first responders.

Earlier this summer, ten area eateries, retailers and other establishments launched the Boro4Boro Shirt Project, a collaborative effort that raised $5,000 to support the Point Boro EMS Squad and Point Pleasant Fire Department Station 75 amid their commitment to serving and protecting the community during the global coronavirus pandemic.

In honor of the winter season, a second wave of apparel, this time hoodies, is now on sale, featuring the same design in the center of a wave with the Point Pleasant Boro logo to its side, the emblem of the EMS and fire department, the names of the sponsors surrounding it, as well as the tagline “Healing Comes In Waves,” to support the local agencies.

“We had such great success the first time around … so we thought why don’t we revisit this, as it has been about six months, and Brian [Alvarez, of MonAlyssa Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria] said something about hoodies and that was it and so we just relaunched the same design but on hoodies this time,” said Chelsea Sweerus, of Ocean Road Barber Shop.

Those wishing to secure their hoodie, which costs $36 to $40 depending on size, can do so at https://boro4boro.square.site/.

“Because we already had the design done we decided to do a pre-sale order so we did a seven-day run … and I think it was close to $1,700 that we earned in profits that will be dedicated for the donation and that was just the first seven days. We lost a little bit of steam over these past six months so for people to jump back on is amazing,” Ms. Sweerus said.

“We closed [the pre-sale] at noon yesterday and the first batch will be ready for pickup on Dec. 23 [at the firehouse at 1 Memorial Drive] We are reopening the sales [this week] and I think we are going to go straight through into January.

“We want to see how long people continue to buy and this time we’ll have volunteers for delivery, volunteers for packing and shipping and all that. I really am hoping that the success we had in the pre-order is indicating the amount of success we should have overall. I am really looking forward to seeing what happens. If we can just even match what we did last time that would be fantastic.”

To stay updated on the sales of the hoodies and learn more about the sponsors visit https://www.facebook.com/boro4boro. For further questions or information email boro4boroshirtproject@gmail.com.

“This project is a symbol of the heart and soul of our local business community. It’s not about what type of business we have or what organizations we belong to, it’s simply about seeing what our community needs and stepping up together,” said Patty Williams, of PJ’s Family Auto Care.

“And honestly, there were so many other things that local businesses did both independently and together during the last nine months to help the people in our community, it makes me proud to have our business in this town. We are hand in hand in this challenging time and plan on another project connecting businesses and community again in 2021.”

