Care home vaccinations start Dec. 28; ‘mega-sites’ also planned

TRENTON — With the first 2,149 health care workers in New Jersey vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday, state officials announced how wider distribution will unfold, beginning in long-term care facilities and progressing to “mega-sites.”

Health care workers begin receiving the Pfizer vaccine this week with hospitals as the distribution points. The larger distribution sites will include the Meadowlands Complex, in Bergen County, Rockaway Townsquare Mall, in Morris County, the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center, in Middlesex, Moorestown Mall, in Burlington, Rowan College of South Jersey, in Gloucester and the Atlantic City Convention Center, in Atlantic County.

The next group to receive the vaccine will be adults over the age of 65 with underlying conditions. After these are complete, the general public will then have the opportunity to get the first of two COVID-19 shots, 21 days apart.

“As each successive group of New Jerseyans becomes eligible to be vaccinated … we will have the infrastructure in place to administer to every resident in those groups that need to be vaccinated,” Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday.

Officials also plan to establish 200 satellite sites throughout New Jersey at pharmacies, urgent care sites and other locations, as well additional hospitals. Gov. Murphy said that the state has teamed up with Walgreens and CVS Pharmacy on a vaccination program.

The timing of wide scale vaccination depends, however, on the supply of vaccine to New Jersey, Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said. New Jersey is one of several states notified by the federal government this week that their second shipments of the Pfizer vaccine will have fewer doses than expected.

In New Jersey, an anticipated 86,000 Pfizer vaccine doses due next week, have been slashed to 53,625 doses.

“The information about anticipated doses and shipments of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine keeps changing,” Commissioner Persichilli said.

She added that by the end of December, the state will have some 30 percent fewer doses of the Pfizer vaccine than previously projected — 183,300 does rather than 273,375. doses by the end of the year, the state now expects 183,300 doses.

With anticipated doses of the pending Moderna vaccine also slashed, the combined total of doses reaching New Jersey by year’s end is now projected at 392,800, 20 percent less than the previous projection of 492,075.

The Moderna vaccine received approval from an advisory panel of the Federal Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, with full FDA approval expected to follow shortly.

On Friday the state recorded 3,975 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the state’s total 423,226 since March. The test positivity rate was reported to be 10 percent. The rate of transmission — the average number of persons infected by a person who has the virus — is 1.03, meaning the virus continues to spread.

As of Dec. 17, there were 3,582 persons hospitalized with the virus, 715 of them in intensive care units, and 480 on ventilators. An additional 44 deaths linked to COVID-19 were also reported on Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 16,216.

