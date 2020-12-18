Bay Head School raises $500 to support CHOP

BAY HEAD — Local students showcased the power of supporting those in need while also getting into the holiday spirit during special events hosted at Bay Head Elementary School.

Earlier this month, students and faculty participated in a special Pajama Day to help raise money for the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia [CHOP]. Participants were asked to donate a minimum of $1 to wear pajamas for the day to help raise money for CHOP, the nation’s first hospital devoted exclusively to the care of children and the advancement of healthcare for children by integrating patient care, innovative research and education into all programs.

The “Say Yay to Pajama Day” event on Dec. 4 was a chance for schools across the country to spend the day in their most comfortable bedtime attire, while supporting kids who rely on CHOP for care, cures and hope.

“The CHOP Pajama Day went so well and we raised close to $500 from all the staff and students,” Principal Frank Camardo told The Ocean Star.

“We were informed of this initiative from a parent of the school who works closely with CHOP. It was great to share what this organization does with the students and everyone was given a sticker to show their support for the CHOP organization.”

Organizers hope to make the event an annual staple for the school community.

“We hope to continue this next year and exceed our total donations,” added Sheri Trainor, administrative assistant for data and state reporting.

During the recent meeting of the board of education, member Barry Pearce was pleased to hear the school was supporting CHOP.

“When I lived outside of Philadelphia I worked a little bit with CHOP and it’s quite a facility for children with awful conditions, unfortunately,” he said.

Last week the Bay Head Home and School Association presented its annual Holiday Bazaar in the school gymnasium, where students were able to shop for holiday gifts for family members.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s event was split into two days, Dec. 10 and Dec. 11, to allow adequate time to sanitize between class visits.

“Every year the Bay Head Home and School Association hosts a Holiday Bazaar where all students in grades K through 8 can shop for presents for their family and friends,” chairperson Shannon Curtis said. “The inventory is donated by BHS families. Each student is required to bring in nine identical gifts, this way each grade can shop the same inventory.

“The students shop as a class during the school day, and the teachers are always accommodating. All gifts are priced at 50 cents, 75 cents or $1, even though their retail value is often quite higher. This is not a fundraiser, but rather a fun tradition that has been a staple at Bay Head School for decades.”

