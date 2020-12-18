$85K grant to create plan for restoring Twilight Lake

BAY HEAD — The borough has been awarded an $85,000 grant from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection as part of its Water Quality Restoration Program for the development of a lake/watershed plan for Twilight Lake.

According to a project description provided by Councilwoman Diane Cornell, throughout the last few decades, Twilight Lake “has suffered from excessive aquatic plant [weed] and algae growth, pockets of accumulated sediment and significant shoreline erosion,” which has been overall detrimental to the health of the lake’s ecosystem.

An updated bathymetric assessment, the mapping of water depth and the amount of accumulated unconsolidated sediment in a waterbody, could help determine how best to manage the lake, as officials feel it is possible “the high amount of submerged aquatic vegetation experienced these last few years are the result of high amounts of sediment deposited in the lake” after Superstorm Sandy.

Among tasks outlined is the development of hydrologic and pollutant budgets for the lake, which will enable the borough “to identify and target the primary sub-watersheds or stormwater discharge areas requiring the greatest load control and evaluate the feasibility of managing these loads,” to have the greatest benefit to the long-term management of water quality.

Water quality monitoring from May to October is also among tasks, and during the monthly outings, “data will be collected at profile from surface to bottom for dissolved oxygen, temperature, pH, and specific conductivity will be conducted.”

In addition, “discrete whole water samples will be collected at a depth halfway down the water column. All of these samples will be submitted to an NJDEP certified lab for the analysis of total phosphorus, soluble reactive phosphorus, nitrate nitrogen, NH3 nitrogen, Chlorophyll a, and total suspended solids.

“Zooplankton and phytoplankton samples will be collected and analyzed for species composition, dominant organism, and relative density. Samples will also be collected from the two in-lake sampling stations and analyzed for coliform and E. coli. Additionally, during each of the six sampling events, a general survey of aquatic vegetation and/or algae growth [planktonic or filamentous] will be conducted.”

Once all the data has been received and processed, a Lake Protection and Watershed Management Plan will be developed and the report is expected to discuss observations and water quality issues measured. The report will also include a discussion of watershed management measures best suited for immediate or long-term implementation, such as dredging.

