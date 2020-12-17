Two more sites in Wall rezoned for affordable housing

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township Committee on Wednesday adopted two ordinances to rezone two sites to allow for affordable housing, following public hearings in which more than a dozen people spoke in opposition.

One ordinance rezones parcels at 1920 Route 35 and 1308 Allaire Road from commercial and residential to affordable housing. The conceptual plan proposed by developer John D. Pittenger is for a 250-unit rental complex, with 50 units designated as affordable and the rest to be rented at market rate.

Residents in Wall and nearby Spring Lake Heights said the plan was too dense and would greatly exacerbate the existing traffic problem in the neighborhood that stems from commercial growth that has exploded along Route 35.

The other ordinance rezones as affordable parcels at 5006 Marshall Road and 5008 Plainview Road, north of the Collingwood Circle. The proposal is for a 190-unit single-room-occupancy residential health-care facility for people who might need help with such tasks as managing diabetes, officials said.

Residents of large, single-family homes on those two streets said it would worsen traffic problems, and that it was unfair to saddle their neighborhood with another affordable housing project because it already has a low-income development, the Willows at Collingwood Park, that causes problems.

Township officials said that while they sympathize with the residents of both neighborhoods, the alternative would be far worse for the town as a whole.

If Wall’s state-mandated affordable-housing plan stumbles in state court, they said, the town will lose control over every aspect of future development, and builders will be free to pave over what’s left of Wall’s open spaces and erect many thousands more housing units than are in the town’s affordable-housing plan.

