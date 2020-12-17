Settlement talks continue with NJ Transit

BAY HEAD — No settlement on the Bay Head Yard Substation Repair project has been reached following an initial conference held late last week.

The settlement conference was scheduled for Dec. 11, following the lifting of a stay that had prevented New Jersey Transit from continuing work on the project.

“Settlement negotiations are confidential and I cannot disclose what was discussed. There is no settlement at present,” Borough Attorney Jean Cipriani told The Ocean Star this week. “Various issues were discussed and another session is anticipated.”

New Jersey Transit’s plans for the new power substation at the Bay Head yard on the North Jersey Coast Line were announced earlier this year. In recent months, borough officials, along with co-plaintiffs Save Barnegat Bay and Beverly Furze, have pursued litigation against the project.

Among the allegations in the complaint by Bay Head and co-plaintiffs were “failure to provide adequate notice regarding the electrical service line and the utility poles; violation of the municipal land use law …; failure of New Jersey Transit to comply with the New Jersey Register of Historical Places; and also violation of the stormwater regulations.”

Superior Court Judge Mark Troncone had granted the borough’s application for a temporary injunction enjoining New Jersey Transit from proceeding with work on the project, but last month New Jersey Transit’s second motion for reconsideration was granted by the court.

The project, a $24 million job funded by the federal government, will replace two existing outdated substations that were submerged in 18 to 48 inches of salt water and seriously damaged during Superstorm Sandy in 2012, with one new 142-foot-long, 38-foot-high facility, safe from storm surge and resulting interruptions, project officials recently said.

