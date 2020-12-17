New 9/11 memorial gets town approval

SPRING LAKE — The Spring Lake Borough Council has approved the installation of a new 9/11 monument beside the current memorial, a project driven by a local group of volunteers who had received a piece of steel from Ground Zero.

Borough Business Administrator Bryan Dempsey said that a group of individuals and families in town had received a piece of steel from one of the World Trade Center buildings, and would like to put up another monument near the existing 9/11 memorial on Ocean Avenue.

“This is something they’d like to install, the families of those whose loved ones perished in 9/11,” Mr. Dempsey said.

He said the design is the piece of steel between two pillars, and is roughly about five feet tall, and would be placed just north of the existing monument.

Mayor Jennifer Naughton said the project was organized by a coalition of local residents and families.

“This is a project that is really near and dear to them, and this specific piece of steel that came from the World Trade Center site is very important; it has a lot of significance,” she said.

The mayor said the group looked at various ways to try to use the steel and different location possibilities before picking the current spot.

“It’s a great place because you can see it clearly from the monument, but it’s actually a part of that, instead being placed somewhere else in that large park. I think it’s appropriate … this is a pretty dedicated group of people and they want to honor the people and the families of those who died in that terrorist attack,” she said.

Councilman Dave Frost said he has spoken to some of the families involved in the project, and said they hope they can have something in place by next September, which will mark the 20th anniversary of the disaster.

“This piece of steel was given to them recently and there really isn’t any of that steel left. I think it’s a pretty significant memorial they’re putting in there. It’s something that’s near and dear to everyone’s heart in this area,” he said.

The group, Mr. Frost said, had planned several fundraisers over the year to help raise funds for the memorial, but they were canceled as a result of COVID-19, and the families instead will be funding it themselves.

“I think it’s a worthwhile thing for us to be behind,” he said.

The council approved the project without any objections.

The next borough council meeting will be its reorganization meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m.

