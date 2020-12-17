Manasquan schools to go remote before holiday break

MANASQUAN — The Manasquan School District will transition to remote learning next week before the holiday break, Superintendent of Schools Frank Kasyan announced at Tuesday night’s board of education meeting, citing “COVID fatigue” among students and staff.

Manasquan High School and Manasquan Elementary School students will learn remotely on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Both schools will be closed for the holiday break from Thursday, Dec. 24 until Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, with students set to return on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

“I’m very concerned about the welfare of both my staff and the student body,” Mr. Kasyan said. “Our facility is safe, however, there’s more to COVID fatigue than just safety and security.

“In our whole community, we have an umbrella of anxiety about a virus … that we don’t truly understand.”

In speaking with district staff over the past few days, Mr. Kasyan said it became apparent that many staff members were feeling anxious and plagued by COVID fatigue.

“Coming up on the holiday season, the season when I believe family is so important, there’s legitimate fear among our staff … that they won’t be able to be with their family during the holiday,” Mr. Kasyan said.

“I think it would be appropriate as the academic officer of the school district to go on virtual instruction” next week, Mr. Kasyan said, “so we do continue the continuity of instruction, but we remove the anxiety that the teachers are truly feeling.”