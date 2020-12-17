Holiday dance party pops up downtown

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — What started off as just a little fun out on the street has turned into the start of a holiday tradition in Point Pleasant Beach.

This forming tradition, Tuesday night holiday dance parties, takes over the borough’s downtown with fun for an hour a week from 7 to 8 p.m.

Organized by a group of local merchants and residents, the hour is meant to be a release from reality, letting go just to dance the night away.

With a live DJ, under the decorated scaffolding near Arnold and River avenues, the group rolls out a red carpet as residents, shoppers and more come to dance for a night of fun.

One of the organizers, Fallon Schultz, curator for the coming Gottlieb District 1906, said almost 50 people came out throughout the hour.

“People just come out and they live their life for an hour every Tuesday instead of remembering what we’re going through economically, medically,” said Ms. Schultz. “It’s a lot that everybody’s going through.”

The group even has its own DJ and drummer, volunteering their time: DJ Michael Langsner, the owner of Haven Sweet Shop, and drummer Christopher Bozadzis, owner of The Greeks, a popup at Offshore BBQ.

Santa even joined this week’s party, coming on the fire truck with the help of the department. Point Beach Police even temporarily shut down the section of Arnold Avenue for the dancing.

Local businesses came to support the dance with Top That! Donuts even donating some treats.

“It’s so cool to see everyone coming together, working together,” said Ms. Schultz. “I feel really blessed that people are getting behind this and having fun.

The parties are meant to bring people to the borough’s downtown, encouraging them to shop and eat.

“It’s so much fun,” said Ms. Schultz. “It’s an hour a week where you can just forget all of that and be happy and free.”

Next week, Dec. 22, and the following week, Dec. 29, the group plans to keep the party going. Next week, Santa is expected to come back with the fire department and even a Zumba flash mob.

“It’s turning into a big huge thing,” said Ms. Schultz. “Next week I think it is going to be a blow-out.”

The group is asking local businesses to participate in the fun by bringing their products to show off, engaging shoppers to come to their stores.

Ms. Schultz said she may be planning some sort of New Year’s Eve popup with more information to come.

