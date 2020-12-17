High school seniors help neighbors through Fresh Start NJ

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — In a year that’s kept many people down and cooped up inside their homes, four local teenagers continue to go the extra mile to help their community through the pandemic.

The four high school seniors – Brendan Dwyer, Cate Comer, Grace Larned and Jacob Capone – created the organization Fresh Start NJ, which originally began as a project providing bags of essentials to those transitioning from homlessness. To date, they’ve delivered nearly 200 bags.

Since COVID-19 began, the students have switched and began helping those who needed community support during the pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It all started my sophomore year of high school when I was looking for some service to do,” St. Rose senior Brendan Dwyer, of Spring Lake Heights, said. “I had been going to Catholic schools at St. Catharine [School, Spring Lake] and St. Rose [High School, Belmar]. Service has always been a part of school and my childhood that I carried into high school”

Brendan reached out to his aunt, Maura Comer, mother of his cousin and fellow Fresh Start NJ member Cate Comer, who worked with Interfaith Neighbors of Asbury Park, a nonprofit, multi-congregational organization that addresses issues related to homelessness and poverty.

His first project with Interfaith Neighbors was a project with an organization called Soap S.A.C.K. [Supporting a Community with Kindness], where at St. Rose, he was able to collect more than 1,000 bars of soap.

“After the soap drive, I thought ‘what can I do to help Interfaith Neighbors even more?’ And that’s when we gathered the team of me, Cate, Jake and Grace and founded Fresh Start Initiative,” he said.

Fresh Start NJ devised a plan to create Fresh Start bags for those who were working with Interfaith Neighbors to make the transition from homelessness to their new homes in Monmouth County.

The bags typically include fundamental necessities such as paper towels, toilet paper, dish soap, sponges, cleaning products, air fresheners and garbage bags, Cate said.

The students would gather supplies through local drives at the schools, through social media campaigns or by soliciting donations from local businesses that have been truly generous, the students said.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, however, the group was no longer able to work with Interfaith Neighbors. Instead of sitting idly by, the group members asked what they could still be doing to help others in the community. They quickly pivoted their project toward helping those who were forced to stay inside their homes, such as those at greater risk of the virus due to age or other conditions. The Fresh Start bags that had helped those transition into living in a home full time were repurposed to help those who could not leave their homes.

“When we paused while working with Interfaith Neighbors, we kind of branched out on our own and found people that were affected by COVID and gave them the bags,” Brendan said.

They reached out to local social-media pages for recommendations from community members on who they knew who might use some simple assistance, as well as receiving recommendations by word of mouth. The students would then whip up one of their Fresh Start bags and hand-deliver them.

“A lot of the people didn’t even know that they would be getting one. The reactions were priceless. They were really so joyful,” Brendan said.

All of the students agreed that the work that they’ve begun with Fresh Start NJ has been remarkably rewarding and fulfilling.

“It’s a feel-good moment. People are so grateful too. Not only are we doing this for service hours, but I really enjoy doing this and helping people,” Cate said.

“Seeing the impact we’ve had on others has been very satisfying. Even though it’s just a small effort, it’s nice to see that we’re making a positive change in the community,” Brendan said.

Jacob has said that it’s been a great experience. He is the creator of the organization’s website freshstartnj.org, where more information, as well as lists of stores that have donated, can be found.

“My experience has been nothing but great. I started off earlier this year when [Brendan] asked me to help when he came up with the idea and I just loved it. My main part is helping with the bags, but I also created the website. I thought it’d be an easier way for those to help us,” Jacob said.

“I love it. I think we all get along really well, and you really don’t ever realize how many people are really in need of the basics in the community. So it’s nice to be able to reflect and think that just this bag can be big for some people, and the importance of giving back to others,” Grace said.

Since the four are seniors in high school and will be going off in separate ways next year, there were questions as to how Fresh Start can continue to grow and thrive in the founders’ absence. But the students have assured that they’ve been in touch with younger schoolmates.

“We will be continuing this for a long period of time,” said Brendan.

For more information on Fresh Start NJ, visit www.freshstartnj.org.

Check out our other Spring Lake Heights stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

–>

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

–>