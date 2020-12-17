COVID-19 cases have quadrupled in Brick school district

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The number of COVID-19 cases within the Brick Township Public School District has quadrupled since Nov. 15, impacting every building in the district, Superintendent Thomas Farrell announced Thursday night.

His comments came days after the resumption of on-site learning at Brick Township High School, which had suspended in-person classes between Nov. 24 and Dec. 11 due to multiple COVID-19 cases in the building.

“At last month’s board of education public meeting, I communicated that we were pausing implementation of Phase Two,” Superintendent Farrell said, referring to the district’s plan to allow children in grades K-5 to begin a four-day in-person learning schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I also communicated our confirmed-positive COVID-19 cases from Sept. 9 through Nov. 12 included nine cases in three buildings, which impacted our schools by quarantining nine separate classes,” the superintendent continued. “I think I might have jinxed us. Since Nov. 15, we have seen an increase in COVID-19 confirmed-positive cases.”

The school district first addressed the issue in a statement posted to the district’s website Nov. 20. In it, Superintendent Farrell reported “more than a dozen” cases in six buildings had occurred in the week following the board meeting.

“In the week after Thanksgiving, we saw another increase, forcing us to transfer Brick Township High School to an all-remote learning schedule for two weeks,” Superintendent Farrell said. “The decision to place any school population on all-remote learning is not taken lightly, and is done with consultation and the recommendation of the Ocean County Department of Health.

“We feel it was the best decision to address the health and safety of our students and staff,” Superintendent Farrell said.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.