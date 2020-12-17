Council authorizes claim over Howe Field project

BAY HEAD — The borough council has taken further measures to ensure the proper completion of the long-awaited Howe Field restoration project.

During its Dec. 7 meeting, the governing body passed resolution 2020-155, authorizing the borough attorney to file a claim with NGM Insurance Co. for the Howe Park Softball Field Restoration Project.

“We have a resolution on the books tonight and it’s regarding Howe Field. As you all know it is still not completed,” Councilwoman Diane Cornell said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are not happy with the contractor, I think I have made that very clear over the last couple of months, but the resolution, basically what we are doing is we’re going to initiate the maintenance bond on the property.

“He is supposed to come back in the spring and fix it completely, but this bond maintenance will make sure he does so. Hopefully by next May it will be done and we will never have to see them again.”

According to officials, the field, located on the corner of Club Drive and Metcalfe Street, has been in an unsightly state since shortly after Superstorm Sandy, when Howe Field was initially used for debris removal and then was home to various trucks and other equipment for the Route 35 project when it began.

In 2019, the borough entered into a contract with Earthworks, Inc. for the Howe Park Softball Restoration Project for $149,760. NGM Insurance Co. executed a performance bond on behalf of Earthworks, Inc. for the project.

The scope of the project included removal of existing encroachments, screening of topsoil, raising the grade of the field to assist with drainage and reseeding, fertilizing and mulching the regraded field.

The borough determined that numerous items remain to be completed for the project and authorized the filing of the claim to seek the immediate completion of the remaining items.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bay Head stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.