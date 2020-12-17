Brielle OKs visit from Saint Nick and his reindeer

BRIELLE — The borough passed two resolutions Monday night to ensure Santa’s yearly visit to the children of Brielle goes off without a hitch.

Mayor Thomas Nicol granted special permission to jolly old Saint Nicholas and his reindeer to land atop of homes while delivering presents and Christmas cheer.

“Sleighs and reindeer shall be permitted to land on rooftops in the Borough of Brielle during the period Dec. 24 through Dec. 25 inclusive,” Mayor Nicol said.

“Be it further resolved that no parking citations shall be issued to the operator of the aforementioned vehicle provided they fit the following description: little, old, lively and quick, and can produce valid identification that their name is Saint Nick.”

