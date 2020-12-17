A Christmas pickup, parked in Belmar

BELMAR — A family on Eleventh Avenue is making the most of the Christmas season, using holiday decorations to help raise funds to fight multiple sclerosis [MS], an affliction that has hit them close to home in recent years.

A 1950s era Chevrolet pickup truck, decorated with a Christmas tree and pine branches, will stay parked at the home of Jeannette Higgins, who lives at 417 Eleventh Ave., on nice days, for anyone to stop by to use as a background for Christmas card photos. While the display is free, those who do want to take their photo with the truck are encouraged to donate to a charity for MS, a disease that her daughter, Samatha Stroz, 33, has been living with.

When Ms. Higgins first set up the truck, which she had originally received as a gift from her husband, passersby wanted to use it as a photo op. Declining payment, Ms. Higgins instead asked them to donate to her daughter’s fundraising campaign to benefit the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Thanks to donors, the campaign raised $930 as of Tuesday, almost doubling the initial goal of $500.

“I am doing this because I want to get everyone in the festive feel, considering everything that is going on,” Ms. Higgins said. She added that her daughter is getting “great support from the town” to reach her fundraising goal.

The Christmas-themed truck was decorated at Ms. Higgins’ home on Friday. To join in the giving spirit, Jersey Shore Doves, an organization that provides white doves for special events, donated their time and doves to add to the scene.

Sarah Shrekgast, one of the founders of the Toms River-based organization, said that she saw a post about the truck online and wanted to help out anyway she can.

“I saw that her daughter had MS and was doing this beautiful gesture of letting people have some holiday cheer in these crappy times, so I thought it would be nice to bring some doves as part of the Christmas joy, and hopefully it would draw more people to donate,” she said, using five of the organization’s homing doves. She said that she would try to lend her doves depending on when she and her doves have time.

Ms. Stroz has been raising funds to search for MS charities since she was diagnosed with the disease, which was a month before her 30th birthday. Since then she has raised around $10,000 through fundraising walks. She was named the “Most Inspirational Walker” for the 2020 Walk MS in Asbury Park.

Multiple sclerosis is a disease that affects the body’s central nervous system, interrupting the flow of signals from the brain to other parts of the body. The cause is still unknown, according to the National MS Society’s website. Most people are diagnosed between the age of 20 and 50. Symptoms can include numbness, paralysis, pain, memory loss and fatigue, which may be temporary or long-lasting. There are treatments and therapies that address symptoms.

Before she was first diagnosed, Ms. Stroz said, she felt nerve pain and tingling sensations in random places down her spine or in her fingertips. Sometimes, she said, she would have spasms in her muscles. Her neurologist, she said, estimated that Ms. Stroz had been living with MS around five years before being diagnosed.

When she was diagnosed, she said she was initially “scared for her future.”

“You kind of think that you are destined to live this life of disability, of not knowing if you are going to be able to walk tomorrow or if you are going to lose your eyesight. It’s just a lot of unknowns,” she said.

Speaking with doctors and nurses, as well as others who had the disease, gave Ms. Stroz a reason to be more optimistic. Treatments, she said, have improved in recent years and there is more public awareness of a disease that “just wasn’t talked about.”

Since taking medication in 2017, she has not had a flare-up of lesions developing on her brain and spine. She still has numbness and tingling in her legs, which she attributes to those five years of not being diagnosed, as well as daily bouts of vertigo.

Ms. Stroz has strived to not let her symptoms limit her. She holds down two jobs, one as a medical biller and another as a waitress at Monmouth Mall in Eatontown. Her restaurant job, which includes eight- to nine-hour shifts on the weekends, she describes as “hard on her body.”

One difference between herself and other MS patients, she says, is that instead of heat exacerbating her symptoms, it’s the cold.

“I’m a summer girl,” she joked. “I could lay in the sun for six hours straight and that is pretty unheard of for people who have MS.”

This year, Ms. Stroz started her own fundraiser for the National MS Society on social media as part of Giving Tuesday, and donations “started to come out of the woodwork.”

From the success of this year’s fundraiser, she can imagine this as a yearly tradition.

“Now, we are just going to have to do this every year,” she said.

