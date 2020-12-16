BELMAR — The borough will meet with the organizers of the Belmar/Lake Como St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Thursday, Mayor Mark Walsifer said on Tuesday night, as the town hopes to find a way to help continue the nearly half-a-century tradition.

This year could be the 48th edition of the parade, which attracts thousands from throughout the state and is organized by the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee, but the coronavirus pandemic has thrown that possibility into doubt. Last year’s parade was held in early March, just before the first COVID-19 lockdown.

Addressing members of the borough council, the mayor said that he will be having a meeting with members of the parade committee to talk about the parade on Thursday. “We have a meeting this week that is taking place to talk about the parade. If we could have some kind of virtual parade, instead of just canceling the whole thing, we are taking a look at that,” he said. “We hate to just cancel it without trying to do something, so we are going to be talking about that and I know we have to make a decision by January on if it is going to be canceled or not.”

Chip Cavanagh, the director of the parade committee, said that the organization is in the “beginning stages of trying to come up with some sort of having a parade.” That would depend, he said, on cases of COVID-19. “It’s a tradition that we don’t want to let go,” he said. The parade in previous years acted as part of Belmar’s unofficial start to the summer season, as the quietness of the winter months gives way to spring and summer of visitors flocking to the shore.

Currently, an executive order signed by Gov. Phil Murphy limits outdoor gatherings to no more than 25 people.

“Everything is in the discussion stage and we don’t have any answers yet,” Mr. Cavanagh added, saying that postponing the parade is another possible route the committee could take.

Another matter holding back a possible parade is funding. In previous years, the committee would hold weekend fundraisers at local bars in the area. With state limits on gatherings, having fundraisers akin to previous years is not possible.

“We need to raise the money to have the parade, so if we can’t raise money, we can’t have a parade. It’s just part of what has to be worked out,” Mr. Cavanagh said. “We might have to come up with different ways of making money.”

On April 6, Jerry Lynch, 91, founder of the Belmar/Lake Como St. Patrick’s Day Parade, died of complications caused by COVID-19.

On April 8, Gov. Murphy remarked on Mr. Lynch’s passing, saying that “to call Jerry Lynch a Belmar icon still couldn’t capture his essence.”

