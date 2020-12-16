Manasquan Chamber to distribute Holiday Hunt gifts this week

MANASQUAN — Manasquan Chamber’s Holiday Hunt had locals visiting participating stores in a scavenger-hunt style event over the past few weeks. Children who obtained 10 stamps from area businesses can attend a gift distribution drive through to redeem their gift. A stamped passport must be shown in order to receive a gift.

For eligible participants, the gift distribution drive through will be held this week. Passports included a date for pick up of either Thursday, Dec. 17, Friday, Dec. 18 or Saturday, Dec. 19. Check your passport for the proper date.

Gift pick up will be held in Manasquan Plaza between 5 to 8p.m. on these three nights. In order to maintain social distancing and prevent overcrowding, children and parents will remain in their cars while Santa makes his deliveries.

Parents should enter Manasquan Plaza (Abe Vorhees Drive) at South Street and head East. Drive past the Post Office and make a left turn at the far parking lot area to loop back around in front of the Christmas tree at the circle. Santa and his elves will be near the tree to provide gifts to passport holders while they remain in their cars.

All passports have been distributed, but those who still have passports can continue their Holiday Hunt through Wednesday, Dec. 16.