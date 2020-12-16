BRADLEY BEACH — The four outgoing members of the Bradley Beach Board of Education were recognized for their years of commitment to the school district on Tuesday; some longtime members have served on the board for more than a decade.

Former board president Sue Monroe, Dwight Gerdes, Stephen Lozowick and JohnEric Advento will end their terms in office at the end of the year, and will be replaced with four newcomers to the board of education. The board meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 15 was the last of 2020.

Mr. Gerdes is the longest-serving member of the board, having served since 2006; followed by Ms. Monroe, who took her place on the district’s governing body in 2010, serving as the board’s president for seven years and her last year as vice president. Mr. Lozowick began his term on the board in 2015 and Mr. Advento was appointed to the board this year to fill an empty seat. Of the four members, only Mr. Advento ran for reelection this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elizabeth Franks, the board’s president, thanked the outgoing members, Ms. Monroe and Mr. Gerdes , for helping the school district get back on its feet after Superstorm Sandy in 2013, and credited the pair, along with Mr. Lozowick, for helping pass the district’s budget, getting vital infrastructure projects done and helping to negotiate with the local teachers union. She also thanked Mr. Advento for rising to the challenge in joining the board this year.

“Don’t think this is a total goodbye; this is just ‘we’ll see you around town,’ ” she said, adding that the members made a “huge impact on our school and our community.” Another member of the board, Barbara Carlucci, thanked the outgoing members for their partnership, guidance, support and friendship.

“I know when others are looking from the outside in the board, they don’t necessarily see the positive attributes, but I, like other board members, know the commitment that you guys made to BBES,” she said. “I know how much doing the right thing means to all of us, how much we all care and how difficult the decisions can be and how much they weigh on us.”

Board member Don Warnet encouraged Mr. Adevento to run again for the board “when we have a new opening.”

On the other three members, he said that when he joined the board he did not know them very well but now “I consider all of you my friends and I loved walking with all of you.” “I think you did all you did all that you could to leave the school in a better place than when you started and really that is all we can say of any board member,” he said. Margaret Merenda, another board member, thanked the outgoing members for their long hours of commitment “trying to make sure that the administration and the staff have everything that they need so that our students can be successful.”

Ms. Monroe started her tenure on the board as a parent and said that her time spent on the governing body allowed her to “see things from a lot of different perspectives.” When she first was appointed to the board in 2010, Ms. Monroe said she had favored school consolidation, as the district only covers one school that educated around 250 students.

“I like how beautiful our school is … it was the small size of our school that let us to pivot during this whole pandemic. We couldn’t have done that as a big district,” she said. Looking to the future, Mr. Lozowick said he wants to welcome the new members of the board.

“I think all of them are really terrific and the quality of the board will be, if not enhanced, certainly will hold its own with these fine new board members that are coming on,” he said, going on to thank Business Administrator David Tonzola and others in the district. “I am going to miss all of you guys in terms of being a member of the board, but we will consider to see each other around town and we’ll make plans.”

During the board’s reorganization meeting at the beginning of next year, Liza Flynn, Joanne Shu, Roseann Caruso Walker and Felicia Sacci will be sworn in to three-year terms on the board of education.

Mr. Gerdes did not attend the Dec. 15 meeting.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bradley Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.