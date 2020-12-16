Liquor license reform endorsed by Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE — The Spring Lake Borough Council Tuesday night called on the New Jersey State Legislators to reform the state’s current liquor-license system.

Councilwoman Syd Whalley, who serves as liaison to the Business Improvement District [BID], said the BID and the Chamber of Commerce support liquor-license reform as a way to boost local businesses during an anticipated slow recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

She offered the resolution for approval, noting that it was recommended by Downtown New Jersey, “a coalition of downtowns around the state looking at how they can help their downtown businesses.”

The resolution, which was unanimously supported by the members present [Councilman Robert Drasheff was not present] did not endorse a particular legislative bill but listed several that have been proposed over the last year.

The current system limits municipalities to a fixed number of liquor licenses, determined by population — currently one license per 3,000 residents, at an average cost of $300,000 in New Jersey.

Councilwoman Whalley said the population formula “goes back to the 50s and 60s. The only other state that has liquor licenses like us in Utah.”

She said that reform of the system has been stalled by current license holders, who hold them as private property.

“It hurts small mom-and-pop restaurants, and we all know the tourist industry is so important in New Jersey,” Ms. Whalley said. “And now with COVID they are predicting that New Jersey may lose 35 percent of its restaurants over the next six months to the pandemic. They’re still restricted to the 25 percent capacity [limit].”

According to Borough Administrator Bryan Dempsey, Spring Lake has one liquor license, which is owned by The Breakers, and one seasonal liquor license, owned by Bareli’s by the Sea at the Grand Victorian Hotel.

The borough does have several other types of licenses. They include two club licenses, which authorize the serving of alcohol to club members or residents at the Essex and Sussex and Bath and Tennis Club. Distribution licenses in Spring Lake are held by Egan’s on Warren Avenue and The Bottle Shop of Spring Lake on Third Avenue. A third distribution license is not currently designated.

Reform bills proposed in the state legislature address current rules that include allowing just beer, wine and cider at restaurants, restricting the serving of alcohol to seated patrons and imposing kitchen and dining space restrictions.

Councilman Joseph Erbe said the borough does not want five or six new liquor licenses in Spring Lake, but he supported the resolution as long as any reform would keep the borough in control of how the licenses are distributed.

Mayor Jennifer Naughton also supported the resolution, later saying during the public participation portion of the meeting, “We are absolutely not interested in a bar” downtown.

“I want to say that I’m very supportive of this,” she said. “You can’t make changes unless you start talking about it and this really just gets people talking about it. As elected officials in a small town that does have a number of small restaurants that can’t even serve beer or wine, I’d like to see that discussed … and give us a chance to debate it and consider supporting it.”

Some members of the public voiced opposition to the resolution.

Gina Kennedy said Spring Lake’s downtown is “unique” compared to other municipalities in the Downtown New Jersey coalition, pointing out that Third Avenue is directly bordered by residential neighborhoods, unlike some other downtowns. She also argued that just limiting beverages to beer or wine would not stop people from becoming intoxicated.

“I don’t think that the ballet shop is going to sell more tutus because the pizza place is selling beer,” Ms. Kennedy said.

Resident Ellen Gerard said she was “vehemently opposed” to any changes in the current liquor license law. She said she would like the residents to be heard on the issue and not just the business owners.

“I don’t think we need [changes]. I think it’s a dreadful mistake,” she said.

BID member Rich Clayton said that he does not favor stark changes to the character of the community but believes license reform is needed.

“Spring Lake is unique. I’m not about to change this community … We’re not here to hurt this community, we want to make the town competitive with others,” he said. “And we’re not competitive right now.”

Mr. Clayton said he believed there would be widespread support for reform among borough residents, adding that the BID has been working for such changes for 12 years and has recently been meeting with Assemblyman Brian Bergen, who is supporting some of the bills in the legislature.

“I think when the necessary questions come out, we’ll have the answers,” Mr. Clayton said.

The next Spring Lake Borough Council meeting will be its reorganization meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m.

