Charles W. Williams Jr.

Star News Group Staff
Charles W. Williams Jr., 83, of Spring Lake Heights, passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune.

Born in Neptune, he had resided in Brielle before moving to Spring Lake Heights 62 years ago. As a Spring Lake Heights resident, he was a Communicant of St. Catharine’s/St. Margaret