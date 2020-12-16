Bond ordinance approved to purchase parcel on 18th Avenue

LAKE COMO — The Borough of Lake Como held the second reading and public hearing for a bond ordinance to fund the purchase of 705 18th Ave.

The borough currently owns the property known as the former South Belmar First Aid Building at 703 18th Ave., located next door to the property the borough is attempting to purchase. The property at 705 18th Ave. is shown on the municipal tax map as Lot 24 in Block 35.

Now that the ordinance has been approved, the bond total is $285,700. The entire cost of the purchase will be $300,000, which includes $14,300 allocated from the borough’s capital fund that will serve as a down payment.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the borough, the interest rate on the bond is .5 percent. The borough would pay $29,000 a year if the bond ordinance is approved.

Check out our other Lake Como stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.