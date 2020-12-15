Santa plans Christmas Eve visit in Manasquan

MANASQUAN — Manasquan residents should keep an eye out for Santa Claus as the jolly man in red makes a stop in town before his busiest night of the year.

Santa has contacted his friends at the Manasquan Fire Department and will be escorted through town from atop of a fire truck on Christmas Eve.

“In an effort to keep everyone healthy and safe, Santa will not be delivering presents from the fire truck this Christmas Eve,” the department said in a press release. “Instead, Santa has requested the fire department’s assistance with a ride around town to see the beautiful decorations and many happy faces.”

Santa is expected to ride through town around 3 p.m.

Santa’s annual visit in Manasquan is a longstanding tradition for Manasquan Hook & Ladder Company #1, which has escorted Saint Nick through town for nearly 74 years. The tradition is not only cherished by Manasquan residents but also Santa and the firemen.

“This being an ‘unusual’ year we would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Healthy New Year,” the department said.

