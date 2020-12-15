Oh snow! No day off for Wall students; switch to virtual learning on Thursday

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township School District plans to have in-person instruction as usual on Wednesday, Dec. 16, but will pivot to all-remote learning for the day on Thursday, Dec. 17, due to the winter storm forecast.

“Unlike years past when a ‘snow day’ was just a ‘snow day,’” districts were able to make near-last-minute decisions on closing schools,” Superintendent Tracy R. Handerhan stated in an email sent to parents on Tuesday announcing the virtual day on Thursday. “Our situation is a bit different since we will be running an instructional day. As such, I am informing you of my decision this afternoon so that you have the maximal amount of time to plan and make provisions for this Thursday.

“Students will be sent home with the necessary instructional materials and technological devices. Specific information regarding your child’s schedule for Thursday will be sent to you by your respective school,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, various meteorologists predicted the Jersey Shore area would get mostly rain but also at least a few inches of sleet and snow from the winter storm set to hit the Northeast on Wednesday and Thursday. The storm also was expected to bring strong winds and coastal flooding.

The primary and elementary schools have had on-campus instruction daily since schools opened in September, while the intermediate and high schools have operated on a hybrid schedule, with two cohorts alternating between on-campus and remote learning, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.