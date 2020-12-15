Nurse receives first COVID-19 vaccination in New Jersey

NEWARK — Maritza Beniquez, a resident nurse in the emergency department of University Hospital, will go down in history as the first New Jerseyan to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

She received the first of a two-dose regimen developed by Pfizer on Tuesday, days after the vaccine had received federal approval. Ms. Beniquez described the past nine months of the health pandemic for nurses as “the worst of our days, it was our worst nightmare,” comparing the pandemic to a tornado ripping through the hospital “instead of it being the builds, it was our own people.”

When she received her first jab Tuesday morning, the 56-year-old hospital nurse who celebrated her birthday that day said she couldn’t wait for a vaccine to reach New Jersey.

“I could see the light at the end of the tunnel, this is it,” she said.

While the start of vaccinations was heralded as “the beginning of the end” of the virus, the governor said it was not the time for residents to take their foot off the gas when it comes to the pandemic.

“We know this is not the end, but we know we are witnessing at least the beginning of the end,” Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday morning in Newark after witnessing the first hospital staff to be vaccinated for a disease that has killed more than a 1.6 million people worldwide, according to

Since the first coronavirus case reported in March, more than 400,000 New Jersey residents have contracted the disease. More than 15,000 of which have passed away due to the disease.

Of the 76,000 thousand vaccine doses that the state received from Pfizer, 20,000 went to long-term care homes and the rest went to hospitals throughout the state.

Judith Perschilli, the commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Health, heralded Tuesday as a “historic day,” one they had been waiting for since March.

“The availability of this vaccine is nothing sort of a scientific achievement that we have never seen in our lifetimes,” she said. The first group of New Jersey residents set to receive the vaccine are health care workers, including those paid and unpaid. Six hospitals that will receive the first shipment of the vaccine include AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Cooper University Hospital, Hackensack University Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and University Hospital.

By the end of the week, Ms. Perschilli said, vaccines should be available at an additional 47 acute care hospitals that can manage the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which requires ultra-cold chain storage.

“Today is the first step in a journey that seems that it started years and years ago, but it was less than a year ago,” she said.

