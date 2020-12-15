George R. ‘Roy’ Matthews

By
Star News Group Staff
-
32 views

George R. “Roy” Matthews, 82, of Spring Lake Heights, passed away on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at Jersey Shore Univ. Medical Center, Neptune.

Born in Neptune and raised in South Belmar, Roy was a lifelong resident of the Jersey Shore moving to Spring Lake Heights in 1971. He was a member of the Sheet