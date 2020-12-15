Father John-Michael Crothers

Fr. John-Michael Crothers, SSC, 82, of Toms River, entered into the larger life in Christ on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.

Fr. John-Michael received the Viaticum and the Last Rites on Saturday, December 12,
2020. His last act as a priest was to give his priestly blessing to Mr. Peter Cavagnaro and Fr. Griffin. Fr. John-Michael