Charles James McCarthy, peacefully went to be with our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Born in North Plainfield, he was a graduate of Oratory Prep School in Summit and attended Mount Saint Mary’s in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
Charlie was an exempt member of Ocean
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)